A shooting kills a 20 year-old man Saturday, while he was celebrating the Chinese New Year.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the man was at the apartment of a friend of his. His friend was showing a rifle to a group of people. The victim was fatally shot while the gun owner was reloading his rifle. The victim’s parents live in another country, so notifying next of kin was difficult. Deputies say the shooting was likely an accident.
Man Fatally Shot
