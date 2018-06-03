Man Faces Sex Abuse Charges After Being Found With Missing Teen
By Dave Bourne
|
Jun 3, 2018 @ 6:42 PM

Portland, OR – A 28-year-old from the Los Angeles area is behind bars in the Multnomah County jail facing Sex Abuse charges. Beaverton Police say Jaime Andres Ordonez Calderon was caught with a missing teen over the weekend. 15-year-old Yelena Ganglehoff was found in Northeast Portland with Mr Calderon. He was arrested without incident and faces several charges, including Sex Abuse in the Second Degree and Rape in the Third Degree. Police are not sure how the 2 got together or if they even know each other. The investigation continues.

