Man Exposing Himself Near Wilsonville Apartment

Wilsonville, Oregon – Clackamas County deputies are looking for a man who exposed himself to a stranger in Wilsonville. The victim says on May 31st, the man fondled himself in front of her in the parking lot of her apartment complex in the Villebois Neighborhood. She was throwing away some trash at the time. Jennifer tells Newspartner KGW she verbally confronted the man and he ran away. He’s described as Hispanic or darker skinned, in his late teens or early 20’s. He’s about 5-foot-7 with short curly hair.