Man Who Entered Stranger’s Party Naked Sentenced to Prison

This undated photo provided by the Multnomah County Sheriff's office shows Robert Engelsman. Engelsman, who showed up at a party naked and groped a woman, has been sentenced Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, to more than four years in prison. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via AP, file)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man who showed up at a party naked and groped a woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Robert Roy Engelsman was sentenced Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that he told the judge he wasn’t acting normally the night of June 25 because he was drunk and had sniffed glue.

The 43-year-old man said he thought he heard his ex-girlfriend’s voice inside the house.

Authorities say Engelsman came into the house visibly aroused, lifted up a woman’s skirt and pressed himself against her.

He pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary and attempted first-degree sexual abuse.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge Gregory Silver noted that Engelsman had a history of drug abuse and said he needs to make changes in his life.