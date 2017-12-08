Man Who Entered Stranger’s Party Naked Sentenced to Prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man who showed up at a party naked and groped a woman has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.
Robert Roy Engelsman was sentenced Thursday in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that he told the judge he wasn’t acting normally the night of June 25 because he was drunk and had sniffed glue.
The 43-year-old man said he thought he heard his ex-girlfriend’s voice inside the house.
Authorities say Engelsman came into the house visibly aroused, lifted up a woman’s skirt and pressed himself against her.
He pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary and attempted first-degree sexual abuse.
Multnomah County Circuit Judge Gregory Silver noted that Engelsman had a history of drug abuse and said he needs to make changes in his life.