Man Electrocuted on Utility Pole in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say a man was electrocuted after he climbed a utility pole in Portland.

Portland police say officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Stark Street on a report of a man climbing a utility pole Wednesday afternoon.

Additional callers told police the man was throwing items from his pockets and that he was pulling at wires and other items on the pole.

Police say officers arrived a few minutes later and saw that the man was likely being electrocuted as he dangled about halfway up the pole.

Police say authorities were working to get the man down. Police say the man wasn’t showing any signs of life.