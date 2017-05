ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a 34-year-old Roseburg man is presumed drowned after he jumped into the North Umpqua River and was swept downstream.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that 34-year-old Riley Rappe leaped into the water from a bridge Monday night. It’s an activity he had been doing for years on that stretch of the river.

The sheriff’s office says crews will continue the recovery effort through the holiday weekend.