Man Drowns In Blue Lake; Another Rescued

Fairview, Oregon – The body of a 20-year-old man was pulled from Blue Lake yesterday afternoon. Authorities say Noorullah Tajik and a woman were on the lake in a rented paddle-boat when it started taking on water. First responders tell News Partner KGW the couple jumped in the water and tried swimming to shore. A bystander swam out and got the woman onto a boat, but when he turned around the man was gone.

Divers recovered the missing man’s body around 6pm Monday. At this point, it’s unclear if the man and woman were wearing life-jackets, but authorities say life-jackets are given out when you rent boats at Blue Lake Park.

Image courtesy of News Partner KGW