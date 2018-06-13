Man Drowns At State Park In Clark County

La Center, Washington – A deadly evening in Ridgefield. A man drowned in the East Fork of the Lewis River. A Good Samaritan raced out on the river at Paradise Pointe State Park on his kayak to try and save the man. Clark County Fire and Rescue spent an hour last night searching for the man. Kayaker Pat DeGeronimo tells KGW he got within five feet of the guy, before he went under. Later he found a plastic bag with the victim’s ID in it. Investigators believe the victim was a 40-year-old man.

First responders say without a life jacket the victim didn’t have much of a chance.

Clark county Fire and Rescue will head back out this morning to try and recover the man’s body.

