Man Drowning in Cowlitz River Rescued

Cowlitz County, Wash. – A man on a wave runner helped rescue a drowning man in the Cowlitz River north of Kelso last night. Eric O’Neill got some help from Deputy Derek Baker who heard the 9-1-1 call and headed to the scene. He’s a certified boat operator and had rescue equipment with him, including a throw rope. He threw the rope to the drowning man while O’Neill held onto the victim to keep him from slipping down into the river.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was exhausted and could not move. It is not clear why he was in the river when he didn’t know how to swim.