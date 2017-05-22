Man Doused In Gasoline At Southeast Portland Denny’s Gradually Getting Better

Portland, Ore – Scott Randstrom is still in the hospital, one month after being set on fire at a Southeast Portland Denny’s.

Scott has been in a medically induced coma while undergoing multiple surgeries. His face is burned, his colon has been removed, and he is on kidney dialysis.

Doctor’s have made the decision to start to bring Scott out of his coma, but there are worries about long term issues with his hands.

Scott’s sister Kim has set up a GoFundMe page in order to help pay for Scott’s medical bills.

Scott served in the military and retired as a Sergeant in the Army.