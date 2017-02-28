Man and his Dog Found Dead in NE Portland Apartment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — A man and a dog were found dead in a Northeast Portland home Monday afternoon.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner said Eleazar “Tony” Herrera Villegas, 59, died of homicidal violence.

Villegas’ dog, a Jack Russell Terrier named Max, will have a necropsy at Oregon State University to determine the cause of death.

The investigation began Monday at 3:44 p.m., when Portland police officers received a report of the deaths at a home in the 8300 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard. Investigators initially said the deaths were “suspicious.”

Villegas lived in the apartment with his girlfriend, according to police. she has cooperated with the investigation and is not a suspect.