Man Dies At Smith Rock

Central, Ore– A 23 year old Vancouver man fell to his death at Smith Rock State Park Tuesday. Sebastian Baker fell some 250 feet in the area of the Picnic Lunch Wall. Deshutes County Sheriff’s office with help from Oregon state Park Rangers and Redmond Fire were dispatched to the scene.

It Appears that Baker was hiking alone on the Misery Ridge Trail before leaving the trail and falling. He died at the scene. The cause of the fall is under investigation even though it appears to have been accidental.