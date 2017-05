Photo courtesy of Rosemary Reynolds

Beaverton, Or. – Beaverton Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man at ┬áthe Xpose Strip Club on Canyon Road early today. Police say the shooting may have been targeted and it is not clear if it was gang related. They say the gunfire happened soon after a party bus pulled up to the club around 1:30 this morning. Police are using canines to look for the suspect.

The victim was still alive after the shooting, but later died at the hospital.