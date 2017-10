TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) – A man was killed when he was pinned between two tractor-trailers at a FedEx facility in Troutdale, Oregon.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened at about 6:45 a.m. Saturday at the facility east of Portland.

KATU-TV reports that a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said deputies are investigating what happened and he had no further details.

The facility is located at 2460 N.W. Sundial Road.