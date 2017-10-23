Man Dies After Crashing Into Portland Building

Portland, Oregon – The driver of a truck that rammed into a Southeast Portland apartment building has died. Police say the 21-year-old drove his Toyota Tacoma into the Courtyard on Stark Apartments early Sunday. Rosalyn Davis lives there. She tells KGW she was up late and heard it all, adding it was a crash so loud you could not ignore it.

The manager’s office was destroyed. Police believe the man behind the wheel was drunk when he crashed into the building near 135th and Stark. No one else was hurt.

Here’s More Information from Portland Police:

On Sunday October 22, 2017, at 2:01 a.m., East Precinct officers responded to the Courtyard on Stark Apartments, located at 13405 Southeast Stark Street, on the report of a building collapse.

When officers and emergency medical responders arrived, they found a 2017 Toyota Tacoma and a severely damaged building.

Preliminary information provided to 9-1-1 call-takers suggested the building had collapsed on an occupied vehicle. Portland Fire and Rescue personnel located a 21-year-old male in the driver’s seat of the Tacoma truck. Based on initial information, it appears the driver died as a result of injuries sustained during the crash.

Upon further investigation, officers learned the driver of the vehicle had crashed into the building, causing significant damage to the building.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division’s Major Crash Team responded to take over the investigation.

Preliminary information suggests prior to the crash, the driver of the Tacoma was driving north on Southeast 135th Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver failed to turn onto Southeast Stark Street and crashed into the building.

The damaged building was an unoccupied office attached to the apartment complex. No one in the apartment complex was injured or displaced because of this crash.

Based on information learned in the investigation, officers believe speed and intoxication were factors in this crash.

No additional updates are expected today regarding this fatal crash. The deceased driver will be identified once the Oregon State Medical Examiner completes an autopsy and the deceased person’s next of kin are notified.

The Portland Police Bureau is committed to working with our partners in government and the community to create safer streets and work towards reducing, and eventually eliminating, traffic fatalities as part of Vision Zero.

To learn more about the City of Portland’s Vision Zero effort, please visit: http://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/40390