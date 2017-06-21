Man Critically Injured When Boat Overturns on Detroit Lake

DETROIT, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man was hospitalized in critical condition after an aluminum boat capsized on Detroit Lake.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says two men and a woman were thrown into the water Wednesday after one of them stood up, causing the 15-foot boat to overturn.

Other boaters came to their aid, and an off-duty firefighter performed CPR on the critically injured man until a rescue helicopter arrived.

The sheriff’s office says nobody aboard the capsized boat was wearing a life jacket.