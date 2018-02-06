Man Critically Hurt In Washington County Shooting

Washington County, Oregon – A man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Bethany Neighborhood. Washington County Deputies believe this was a targeted attack. It happened around 5:30pm Monday night at a home on Rondos Drive near Pirate Park. Authorities have responded to that house six times this year. Police say the suspect in last night’s shooting is still out there. The victim was airlifted to the hospital but deputies say he should survive.

Washington County Deputies are searching for the gunman who burst into a home in the Bethany Neighborhood and shot the man. Authorities tell Newspartner KGW a crime like this is unusual for the neighborhood.

Correction: The investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit. An earlier version of the release incorrectly stated the investigation was being conducted by the inter-agency Washington County Major Crimes Team.

February 5, 2018 — The Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that occurred at a residence in the Bethany community. There is no danger to the public.

On Monday, February 5, 2018, at 5:23 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 16000 block of Northwest Rondos Drive in the Bethany community. A male called 9-1-1 and reported that someone had entered a residence and shot him.

Deputies arrived and found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies rendered medical aid to the victim, who was later transported by Life Flight helicopter to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies conducted an extensive search of the neighborhood but the suspect was not located.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit responded and are investigating.

Based on the initial investigation, detectives do not believe there is a danger to the public. There is no suspect information available for release at this time.

Forensic analysts from the Sheriff’s Office’s Forensic Science Unit assisted detectives in processing the crime scene. Beaverton Police, Metro West Ambulance, and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue also assisted during the incident.

