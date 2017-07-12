Man Convicted Of Raping Elderly Oregon Woman In 2012

VALE, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man has been convicted of raping an elderly woman more than four years ago.

Jurors in Vale on Tuesday also found 37-year-old Michael Souter guilty of sexual abuse, unlawful sexual penetration and attempted murder.

According to court records, the Ontario woman was attacked in December 2012 after someone knocked on her apartment door and offered to do yard work. When she went to get the landlord’s phone number, the man followed her inside without an invitation.

The woman, 78 at the time, told authorities the man choked her during the attack.

After a years-long investigation, Souter was arrested last October in Klamath Falls. He will be sentenced next month.