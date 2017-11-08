Man Convicted of Murder Sentenced to State Hospital, Prison

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A man who prosecutors say killed an Oregon man with a machete in the driveway of a home was given concurrent sentences at a state hospital and prison.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 42-year-old Erik Meiser was sentenced Tuesday in an Oregon City courtroom to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years and up to 20 years under the supervision of the state’s Psychiatric Security Review Board.

Meiser, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, will begin his sentence in the state hospital. Prosecutors say that if he is released, he will then be sent to prison.

Meiser was convicted of murder last month for killing 57-year-old Frederick Hayes in the Lake Oswego area in September 2012. Meiser also was found guilty except for insanity of first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

AP-WF 11/8/2017 11:06