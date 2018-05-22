Man Charged With Manslaughter in Selma Stabbing

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – A manslaughter charge has been filed against a man accused of fatally stabbing another man outside a grocery store in southwestern Oregon.

Oregon State Police said the two men got into a fight Saturday morning outside Ray’s Market in Selma.

The victim – 46-year-old Frank Chambers – was dead by the time Josephine County sheriff’s deputies arrived. The suspect, 58-year-old Ramon Rodriguez-Acosta, was arrested a short time later.

Authorities said in court paperwork that Rodriguez-Acosta admitted stabbing Chambers. They have yet to say what caused the fight.

Rodriguez-Acosta has been granted a court-appointed attorney.