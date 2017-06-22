Man Charged With Using Portland Train Victim’s Credit Card

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The man accused of stealing the wedding ring from a victim of last month’s knife attack on a Portland light-rail train is now charged with using the dead man’s credit card.

George Tschaggeny (shog-uh-nee) was arraigned Thursday on multiple counts of identity theft. He pleaded not guilty.

Ricky Best was one of three men stabbed May 26 after confronting a passenger who had gone on an anti-Muslim rant. Best died on the train and another victim died at a hospital.

Police say Tschaggeny was caught on surveillance video leaving the train with Best’s backpack, and was wearing Best’s ring when officers arrested him. The indictment handed down Wednesday asserts he used the credit card five times.