Man Charged in Theft of Stabbing Victim’s Ring Once a Hero

(Photo Courtesy of KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The man charged with slipping a wedding band off the finger of a man who died in last month’s Portland train stabbings was once a hero.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (http://bit.ly/2sutwUZ) police honored George Tschaggeny with a civilian medal in 2010 for stopping a bank robber armed with a knife.

Those who know Tschaggeny say his life went off track when painkillers prescribed for a knee injury turned into an addiction.

He had been living at a homeless camp near a light-rail station when police say a man with extremist views stabbed three men, two fatally.

Authorities say Tschaggeny took the ring off Ricky Best’s finger as the man died on the train. He’s also accused of stealing Best’s backpack.