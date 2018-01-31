Man Charged With Murder in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) – A grand jury has indicted a man accused of killing another man at a Medford apartment.

Police say 23-year-old Cody Templeton shot 39-year-old Thomas Peterson in the head early Saturday. Peterson died at a hospital later that day.

The Mail Tribune reports the grand jury deliberated for five minutes Tuesday before indicting Templeton on a charge of murder. The jury heard 45 minutes of testimony from five witnesses- two Medford police detectives, a Medford officer and two civilians.

Templeton remains lodged in the Jackson County Jail without bail.

—

Information from: Mail Tribune, http://www.mailtribune.com/