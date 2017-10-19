Man Charged With Murder in 6-Year-Old Nephew’s Death

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – The 19-year-old uncle of a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy whose body was found in a dumpster has been charged with murder.

The Seattle Times reports Andrew Clayton Henckel from Kerrville, Texas, was charged Thursday in Snohomish County District Court.

Charging documents say Henckel was babysitting Dayvid Pakko Monday and that the boy was reported missing Monday afternoon. His body was found around 2 a.m. the next day in a dumpster not far from his apartment.

Court documents say Henckel grabbed the boy and plunged him into the tub, holding him under water until he stopped struggling. Documents say Henckel then wrapped the body in a blanket, put it in a box and placed it in a dumpster.

The court documents don’t specify a motive.

An attorney for Henckel said Wednesday that Henckel is on the autism spectrum.