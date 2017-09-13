Man Charged With Attempted Murder in Shooting of OSP Trooper
By Grant McHill
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 6:45 PM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – The man arrested in the shooting of an Oregon State Police trooper has been charged with attempted murder.

Court records show 30-year-old Edward Dungan of Creswell also faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle and reckless driving.

Lane County prosecutors say Trooper Gerald Ellis was shot Tuesday afternoon in Creswell after having pulled over a stolen Toyota Camry. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Dungan was arraigned Wednesday in Eugene and a preliminary hearing is set for next week. Court records do not list the name of a defense attorney.

