Gresham, OR – Gresham Police made an arrest Friday in the shooting of a 9 year old and his mother last May 22nd. 23-year-old Nakiem Brown of Portland has been charged with eight counts of attempted aggravated murder. Police say they worked hard to find him, and Brown was arrested without incident.
Detectives are still investigating the circumstances leading to the shooting.
Man Caught for Attempted Murder
