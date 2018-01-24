A Man and His Bike Pinned Under a Car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) – A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after being pinned underneath a vehicle in Springfield.

The Register-Guard reports the driver told police he was heading home from work late Monday when he felt his vehicle start to pull to one side and operate oddly. He pulled over and discovered a 42-year-old man and a bicycle under the vehicle.

Emergency responders extricated the victim and took him to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Police said he was in serious, but stable condition.

—

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com