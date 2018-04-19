Man Behind Hours Long Standoff Arrested

Portland, Oregon – A wanted man was taken into custody after a standoff that went on for more than five hours in Northeast Portland. The suspect 27-year-old Gabriel Sandoval, barricaded himself inside an apartment near NE 52nd and Killingsworth Wednesday morning. A SERT team and crisis negotiators showed up, and some nearby residents were evacuated during the incident. Nearby schools Albina Head Start and Trinity Lutheran School were also on lock-down as a safety precaution for students, before Sandoval eventually surrendered. He was wanted on several warrants…including robbery.

The suspect involved in a Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team call-out has been identified as 27-year-old Gabriel J. Sandoval.

This incident started at 11:23 a.m. on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 in the 5500 block of Northeast 55th Avenue when North Precinct officers responded to a community member’s request to perform a welfare check. The incident concluded at 5:33 p.m., today when Sandoval was taken into custody by members of the Special Emergency Reaction Team.

Sandoval was lodged at the Multnomah County Jail for warrants related to charges of Failing to Perform the Duties of a Driver Causing Injury, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Interfering with a Police Officer, Attempt Burglary in the Second Degree, and Robbery.

