Man Arrested After Waving Handgun At PCC Cascade Campus

Portland, Ore. — Police arrested 39-year-old Nathaniel Irving Tuesday afternoon after calls of a man running from the PCC Cascade Campus library waving a gun.

Police were called to the college campus at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday after campus security called saying a man hand walked into the library with a gun. That man who police believe was Irving, ran from the library when confronted by security.

Officers searched the neighborhood for the suspect. When they arrived in the 6100 Block of North Kerby Avenue, a homeowner told them a man had come into his hour without permission. With the homeowners description, officers believed it was the same man from the college campus.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called to the scene and entered the home with a K9 to find Irving had barricaded himself in an upstairs bedroom.

He was taken into custody and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Theft in the First Degree, Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Public Building, and Possession of a Loaded Firearm.

Police recovered a handgun along the path the suspect took from the college to the home. be released.