“White House Intruder” Arrested

Washington, DC – UPDATE: A man who tried to get into the White House has been arrested. A USSS spokesman confirms to CBS News that an intruder breached the White House perimeter Friday night, around 11:38 pm. They say an individual scaled the outer perimeter fence by the Treasury Building and East Executive Avenue. Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers arrested the individual on the South Grounds without further incident. A backpack carried by the individual was screened and searched as a precautionary measure. The backpack was found to be free of any hazardous materials.

Following established protocols, the south and north grounds of the White House complex were searched by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. Nothing of concern to security operations was found.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has been fully briefed on this incident.

A man who tried to get into the White House has been arrested. Reports say the suspect was carrying a backpack, and was found by a Secret Service officer by the south entrance to the executive residence. President Trump was inside at the time, but was not hurt. It happened just before midnight Friday. The White House was placed under security condition “orange,” which is one of the highest levels of security for the Secret Service. The suspect was taken into custody.

This has happened before over the last several years. In 2014, 42-year-old Omar Gonzales, made it through the north side doors with a three-and-a-half-inch folding knife in his pants pocket.