Man Arrested After Taking Stranger’s Baby Onto Roof

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Police in southern Oregon arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s home, kidnapping her baby and taking the child onto a roof.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says the mother of the 13-month-old boy called 9-1-1 early Wednesday, saying she was stabbed while trying to protect the child from the stranger later identified as Brennan Stone of Klamath Falls.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived and found Stone holding the baby on the roof of a neighbor’s three-story house.

Costello says Stone threw a brick and was talking irrationally, but two officers climbed to the roof and persuaded Stone to hand them the baby.

Costello says the Klamath Falls resident was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, assault and unlawful use a weapon.

The extent of the mother’s injury has not been released. The baby was not hurt.