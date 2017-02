Portland, Or. – A shooting on North Williams Avenue around midnight has sent a 54 year old man to the hospital in serious condition. Portland Police say the victim and alleged shooter know each other and the victim provided them with information about the suspect.

Police found 63 year old Dennis Ray Howie driving away from the area and took him into  custody without incident. He will be arraigned tomorrow on an assault charge.

The shooting took place near Unthank Plaza.