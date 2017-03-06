Man Arrested for Murder in Washougal Home

WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KGW)– Police arrested a man for murder after a person was found dead in a Washougal home early Monday morning.

Benjamin Wayne Walker, 27, was booked into the Clark County Jail.

Walker contacted police and gave them information that led officers to find the body in a home, located in the 3300 block of H Street, just before 6 a.m.

Other people inside the home did not know about the victim’s death until police arrived.

Detectives interviewed Walker and had probable cause to arrest him for the murder, according to police.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Police said there was no danger to the community.