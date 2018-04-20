Man Arrested Lures A Child Online

PORTLAND, Ore– 32 year old Douglas E. Brandow is behind bars in connection with the online luring of a child. He was arrested and booked into the Multnomah county jail on charges of rape in the second degree, online Sexual Corruption of a Child in the First Degree and three counts of Luring a Minor.

The investigation began April 18, 2018 when the Sex Trafficking Unit received a tip from the Washington State Patrol regarding possible criminal activity carried out by Brandow. An undercover officer posing as an underage female on a social media account contacted Brandow. Brandow repeatedly contacted the officer in an attempt to build a relationship who he believed was a young girl. When he setup a time and place to meet the girl that’s when he was arrested. Investigators think there may be additional victims. If you have any information please contact the Portland Police Bureau Sex Trafficking Unit. 503-823-4867.