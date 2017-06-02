Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting MAX Operator

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Police say a Portland light rail train operator was assaulted when he told a man who was yelling about First Amendment rights to get off the train.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/ufzT20) 24-year-old Steven Caldwell was arrested Friday.

Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Chris Burley says first told Caldwell over the loudspeaker to quiet down or he would have to exit the train.

Burley says when Caldwell continued yelling the operator walked up to him at the East Burnside and 102nd Avenue stop and asked him to leave. Then, Burley says, Caldwell attacked the operator with his fist, and possibly his foot.

Passengers pulled the operator away from Caldwell, who ran away. Police arrested him nearby.

The driver was examined by medical personnel but didn’t go to a hospital.

Police presence has been increased after three people were stabbed on a train last week.