Man In Apartment Shoots At Vancouver Police
By Pat Boyle
Oct 19, 2017 @ 6:35 AM

Vancouver, Wash. –On October 19, 2017 at approximately 12:14 a.m., a Vancouver Police officer was flagged down by a citizen in the area of Ft. Vancouver Way/E Fourth Plain Blvd. The citizen reported that there were people being held against their will inside an apartment at 2010 E Fourth Plain Blvd., by a male who was armed with a gun. As patrol officers approached, at least one shot was fired at them from inside the apartment. The scene was contained and SWAT responded. A male subject exited the apartment and was taken into custody without incident. No one else was located inside the apartment. No officers or citizens were injured.

Detectives from the Vancouver Police Department Major Crime Unit are investigating.

