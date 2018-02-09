Man Admits to Stealing from Grandma

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – An Oregon man who stole more than $100,000 from his blind, 94-year-old grandmother pleaded guilty to theft charges and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.

Richard Barney of Chiloquin was also ordered to pay restitution, undergo gambling-addiction treatment and spend three years on probation.

The Herald and News reports the 55-year-old Barney was arrested Dec. 28. Prosecutors said he got his grandmother to sign checks, and then spent the money at a casino.

