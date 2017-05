(Photo Courtesy of KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Police today arrested the man accused of throwing semen on women in Portland-area grocery stores.

Police say the suspect, described as a short Hispanic man between 20 and 40 years old, would follow the women into the stores, throw the substance, and then walk away.

He was arrested at the Safeway store on Southwest Barbur Boulevard.

More details, including the man’s name, should be released soon