Man Accused of Stabbing, Shooting And Crash In SE Portland

Portland, Or. – Police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing, shooting and traffic crash in SE Portland that may involve a family dispute. He’s been identified as 20 year old Vesther J.J. Brown. He’s in the Multnomah County Jail on attempted, aggravated murder, attempted assault and unlawful use of a weapon charges. He’ll be arraigned on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a stabbing just before one o’clock Sunday afternoon. A man had been stabbed with a pen. People in the area heard gunfire and when police responded, they found a woman with a non life threatening gunshot injury. They learned the suspect in the shooting was the same person wanted for the stabbing. They also learned the man left the scene with a young boy in a truck.

Police then got a call about a traffic accident near 156th and SE Division. They found a young boy with a gunshot wound and seven others hurt. They found the Brown at the scene and took him into custody.