Man Accused of Racial Harassment Goes to Court

A man who was arrested for making racial slurs, harassing an Indian student and spitting on her mother, went before a judge on Friday. 35 year old Steven Klopp is charged with intimidation on the MAX train at Portland University. Campus Police arrested Klopp at Southwest 10th Avenue and Market Street. Campus police said that Klopp swore at the Indian student and her parents, telling them they should leave the U.S. and “go back to your country.”

During his arraignment, 35-year-old Steven Klopp spoke in court. He said, “I’m the nicest person who should have never been behind jail in American history.”

Klopp’s family says that Klopp suffers from Schizoaffective Disorder. He’s expected back in court next week.