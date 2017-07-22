Man Accused of Racial Harassment Goes to Court
By Mark Workhoven
|
Jul 22, 2017 @ 4:20 AM

A man who was arrested for making racial slurs, harassing an Indian student and spitting on her mother, went before a judge on Friday. 35 year old Steven Klopp is charged with intimidation on the MAX train at Portland University. Campus Police arrested Klopp at Southwest 10th Avenue and Market Street. Campus police said that Klopp swore at the Indian student and her parents, telling them they should leave the U.S. and “go back to your country.”
During his arraignment, 35-year-old Steven Klopp spoke in court. He said, “I’m the nicest person who should have never been behind jail in American history.”
Klopp’s family says that Klopp suffers from Schizoaffective Disorder. He’s expected back in court next week.

Related Content

Pressure Builds To Get Grain Moving Again At Vanco...
Milwaukie Man Faces Another Delay In His Legal Fig...
Body Found In Willamette River In Albany
Avalanche Kills Two, Others Make It Off Mountain
Threats Target Two Marion County Schools
Blazers Win, Head to Semifinals
Comments