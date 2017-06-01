Man Accused Of Pointing Replica Firearm At Police Before Officer Involved Shooting

Portland, Ore. — Police Police say the man who caused a day long lockdown of the Laurelhurst Neighborhood, pointed a realistic-looking BB gun at police before they opened fire on him.

The investigation into the officer involved shooting on Sunday May 28, 2017 in the Laurehurst Neighborhood is continuing as the three officers involved have been identified. Police Police say the three are, Officer Matt Jacobsen, a two-year-veteran assigned to Central Precinct; Officer Matt Brown, a four-year-veteran assigned to East Precinct; and, Officer Sara Fox, an 18-year-veteran assigned to Central Precinct. All three have been placed on paid Administrative Leave, which is standard procedure during the course of an officer involved shooting.

Police released the following description of the events of the day:

In the afternoon hours of Wednesday May 31, 2017, the suspect arrested for warrants on Sunday, 51-year-old Michael Ervin Grubbe, was taken into custody again in the area of Northeast 118th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard after a report that he was trying to force entry into his mother’s home nearby. Grubbe was armed with a metal pipe and scissors but dropped them and was taken into custody. Grubbe was transported to the Detective Division so that Homicide detectives could conduct a follow-up interview regarding the incident that resulted in the officer-involved shooting. Based on the interviews, Grubbe was placed on a Police Officer Hold and transported to a Portland hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Based on information learned during the investigation, detectives believe that Grubbe pointed a replica firearm at officers, leading to the shootings. Grubbe was not injured in the shooting.

Grubbe was arrested on Sunday afternoon at Northeast 35th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard after a 9-1-1 caller reported a person matching the description of the suspect involved in the shooting. Grubbe was booked on three outstanding misdemeanor trespassing warrants late Sunday night and released early Monday morning.

During the investigation, detectives seized a realistic-looking replica firearm near the scene of the second encounter at Northeast Couch Street and Laurelhurst Place. The gun is a Umarex 40 XP CO2 BB gun, with a metal slide and a 19-round magazine. Detectives also obtained video of Grubbe walking in the neighborhood with what appears to be a black handgun.

When the investigation is complete, the case will be presented to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office for review.

As part of the use of force review process, the Bureau will conduct an internal review of the entire incident and the case will go before the Police Review Board (PRB), which is comprised of community members, Bureau members and representatives from the Independent Police Review Division.

Investigative files will be posted on the Bureau’s website upon completion.

