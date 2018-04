Portland, Or. – A 36 year old man is accused of DUII, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver. Portland Police responded to a report of a hit and run crash near SE 82nd Avenue and Foster Road early Tuesday. They say Dustin Rowe was detained at the scene by witnesses. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

Several cars were struck. Police say no one was injured.