Man Accused Of Hurting Young Girl With Rice-Filled Pillowcase

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – Police arrested an Oregon man accused of seriously injuring a young girl with a rice-filled pillowcase that was hot.

Court records show 19-year-old Dawson Creek Jameson was arraigned Wednesday in Eugene. He pleaded not guilty to assault and criminal mistreatment.

The indictment states the girl is younger than 6. Her relationship to Jameson is not clear, but court papers say he was responsible for her supervision when the incident happened May 16.

The extent of the child’s injury has not been released. The indictment says Jameson used heat as a dangerous weapon, indicating the girl may have been burned.

Jameson’s next court date is Oct. 4.