Man Accused Of Exposing Himself At Dollar Tree Stores

Cedar Mill, Or. – A sex offender was arrested after he exposed his penis and touched girls at local Dollar Tree stores in September and October. Detectives believe there could be more victims.

On Wednesday, September 6, 2017, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Dollar Tree store at 13575 NW Cornell Road in Cedar Mill on a report that an unknown adult male exposed his penis to a six-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, October 11, 2017, deputies were called to the Dollar Tree store at 17475 SW Farmington Road in Aloha on a report that an unknown man inside the store exposed his penis to six and seven-year-old girls and also sexually touched them.

Dollar Tree cooperated with investigators. During the investigation, the suspect was identified as Samuel T. Burris, 44, of Beaverton. Mr. Burris is required to register as a sex offender due to a prior conviction in Washington. He has no connection to Dollar Tree.

On the evening of November 7, 2017, detectives arrested Mr. Burris at his home and charged him with two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree, three counts of public indecency and one count of resisting arrest. His bail has been set at $250,000.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives at 503-846-2500.