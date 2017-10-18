Man Accused of Drowning 6-Year-Old Boy Has Bail Set at $1 Million

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) – A 19-year-old man accused of drowning a 6-year-old Lynnwood boy in a bathtub and putting his body in a dumpster has had bail set at $1 million.

News outlets report 19-year-old Andrew Clayton Henckel from Kerrville, Texas, appeared in court north of Seattle Wednesday.

Authorities say Dayvid Pakko’s body was found Tuesday after an overnight search. Documents say the boy was drowned.

Documents say Henckel was in Lynnwood visiting relatives and was caring for the boy on Monday.

According to a probable-cause statement released Wednesday, detectives say the 19-year-old suspect “admitted . to filling a bathtub with water with the intention of drowning and killing” the child.

The Seattle Times reports that during Wednesday’s court hearing a defense attorney said the suspect is on the autism spectrum.

Snohomish County detectives said in documents that Henckel does not report a formal diagnosis and is not taking medication.