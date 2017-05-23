Man Accused Of Corvallis Stabbings, Faces A Judge

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) – The man arrested in the stabbings of five people at an Oregon home was in a courtroom days before the attack.

Court records show 22-year-old Benjamin Leland Bucknell pleaded not guilty last week to charges of burglary and criminal mischief. Prosecutors said he damaged a television and projector screen after breaking into a Corvallis apartment complex in February.

He was conditionally released from custody on Thursday.

Police say the former Oregon State University student entered a house near campus Monday and wounded five people before fleeing. Police arrested Bucknell near a senior center.

He was booked into jail on charges of attempted murder, assault, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. Bail was set at $525,000.

Court records identify the injured as Catherine Lisman, Dan Rinkevich, Jesus Valencia-Camacho, Evan Burns and Nolan Batuso. The most seriously injured patient was flown to a Portland hospital.