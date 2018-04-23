Making The Boss Look Too Good?
By Steve Leader
|
Apr 23, 2018 @ 12:03 PM

The spokesman for the county prosecutor in Tacoma has been banned from making edits to his boss’s  Wikipedia page. The News Tribune reports James Lynch got into trouble trying to delete unfavorable references. One of them was a Seattle Times editorial that called for the prosecutor’s resignation. Anonymous Wikipedia editors returned the page to its previous version and blocked Lynch from making any more edits. Lynch defended his actions, saying he did it because the Wikipedia articles were heavily negative.

