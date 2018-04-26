Making Graffiti Great

This guy is incredible!!

I stumbled upon the work of Portuguese muralist painter Sérgio Odeith the other day and was just AMAZED by what I found. He has some serious “big contract work” chops too.

From what I gather, Odeith is a pioneer in what’s called “Mind Manipulating Double Corner Anamorphic Painting”

Check out some of these paintings!! (they were shared on Odeith’s Instagram account)

Below, find more on Odeith’s bio. I picked up the information from his website.

Odeith was born in 1976, in Damaia (Portugal). He held a spray can for the first time in the mid 1980s, but it was in the 1990s, when graffiti began its dissemination throughout Portugal and began to leave its Portuguese birthplace, Carcavelos, that the artist had his first contact with graffiti and its movement.

His first experiences were sketched on street walls and train tracks and so the passion he had always shown for drawing had a newly found purpose and began evolving. Not long after, came the opportunity to paint large scale murals in Damaia, Carcavelos and in many social housing neighbourhoods, such as Cova da Moura, 6 de Maio and Santa Filomena.

Early on, the artist showed a special interest in perspective and shading, in an obscure style, which he later called “sombre 3D”, where the compositions, landscapes or portraits, messages or homages, stood out for their realism and technique.

Odeith was, in 2005, internationally recognized for his groundbreaking incursions in the anamorphic artfield, standing out for his compositions created in perspective and painted in different surfaces, such as 90º corners or from the wall to the floor, creating an optical illusion effect.

In 2008, he decided to close his tattoo studio (which he opened in 1999) and moved to London.

Currently, back in Lisbon, he assumed painting as his main activity, having created large scale murals for major national and international enterprises such as the London Shell, Kingsmill, the Coca-Cola Company, Estradas de Portugal, Samsung, Sport Lisboa e Benfica (football club) and several Portuguese city halls such as Câmara Municipal de Lisboa and Câmara Municipal de Oeiras, amongst others.

Amid all the events he participated in, we highlight: Meeting of Styles (Alemanha), Museum of Public Art (Louisiana, EUA), MuBE – Brazilian Museum for Sculpture (São Paulo, Brasil), 1st Bienal del Sur (Panamá) and the Berardo Collection Museum’s 2nd anniversary party.