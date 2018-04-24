“Make Sure I’m Wearing Green and Gold”

I don’t know about you, but when I root – I root for the Timbers.

What a fun time I had at Providence Park on Sunday, watching the Portland Timbers take care of business against New York City FC. Final score was 3-0 and it was the second straight win for the Timbers.

Now, I should tell you that going into last weekend, I had no idea I would be going to a Timbers game on Sunday.

I found out Saturday afternoon.

Boy, THAT was a fun call. I’ve been really excited about making it to a Timbers game ever since I arrived in Portland. The emotional reaction I felt when I found out I was actually going to one, was a little like how many of us felt when were children, opening presents on Christmas morning.

As if that weren’t enough. The group I met, was also sitting right in the middle of the Timbers Army!

Oh. Yes, you may have noticed I was dressed a little too warmly for that day.

I’m still reacquainting myself with seasons.