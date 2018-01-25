Major Stroke Breakthrough

Portland Ore – Stroke Neurologists at Providence St Vincent were part of the study that dramatically changes the way strokes are treated. The new imaging technology allows the doctor to see the difference between dead tissue and damaged tissue in the brain following a stroke. Doctor Amit Kansara says that gives them more time to remove a clot from the brain …

He says it’s especially important for people who have a stroke while sleeping. The treatment time has now quadrupled from 6 to 24 hours allowing doctors to save large areas of the brain following a stroke.